I’ll help break 8-year cycle - Musah Superior

The immediate past Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale, Mr Iddrisu Musah, Musah Superior who has declared his intention to contest as general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he will develop a strategic plan to re-energise and mobilise the grassroots to help the party break the eight-year cycle when given the nod.
He said a number of party faithful and grassroots members who had toiled for the NPP over the years had either silently left or resigned from the party because they felt neglected.
That, he said, calls for fresh ideas and new faces to bring all disgruntled members back to the party to work for victory in the 2024 general election.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic on his ambitions to become the general secretary of the party, Mr Musah, who is popularly known as Musah Superior, said the grassroots had been left behind for far too long.
He noted that without the grassroots, the party could not win power because they were the kingmakers.
Galvanising grassroots
Outlining his 10 point plan for the NPP when elected as the general secretary, Mr Musah indicated that he had offered himself for the position to lead in galvanising the grassroots to re-build a stronger party to consolidate the successes chalked up by the government.
“I will manage the party from bottom to top. This means l will pay serious attention to the local structures of the party. I believe that if we pay attention to the polling stations and resource the constituency executive members, we will enhance our strength,” he stated.
Under his reign as general secretary, Mr Musah said the party would no longer be managed from the private offices and homes of some persons, stressing that “I will lead in running an active, professional and hugely political headquarters. I will not run the party in absentia.”
He said he would also institute an award scheme to recognise the hard work and contributions of party members and volunteers.
Mr Musah, who is the Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, said the response and support of the grassroots to his ideas had been massive and was confident of victory.
“I have visited and interacted with a larger section of our party people and they are all buying into my brilliant ideas and plans for the NPP. So
I am very confident that they will give me the nod to lead the party as the general secretary,” he stated.
He, therefore, called on the rank and file of the party to critically examine his plans and repose their confidence in him for a new face of leadership.