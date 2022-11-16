I have never accused Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu of being behind calls for Ofori-Atta's resignation - Gabby

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, has denied saying that the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was the mastermind behind moves to remove Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta from office.
In a Facebook post reacting to comments allegedly made by the Majority Leader in an interview on Sompa Radio, Mr Otchere-Darko maintained that he had "said no such thing on Asaase Radio or any other radio station or media house, whether on-air, online, or in print, either directly or indirectly".
He also disputed claims that he had sponsored a failed candidate against Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in the NPP Suame parliamentary primaries leading to the 2016 general elections.
He posted: "I have listened to excerpts of the interview of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, on Sompa Radio, claiming I had gone on Asaase Radio to allege that he was the ringleader behind the NPP MPs calling for the resignation of the Finance Minister. He is also quoted in reports of that interview online as saying that I sponsored a failed candidate against him in the NPP parliamentary primaries leading to the 2016 general elections.
"I have since sent him a message on this denying same. But, I consider it necessary to also put my side out publicly.
"1. I have said no such thing on Asaase Radio or any other radio station or media house, whether on air, online, or in print, either directly or indirectly. Indeed, my position, so far, on this issue in Parliament within the Majority Caucus, has been to deliberately stay away from commenting on it publicly.
"2. I have never sponsored any candidate against the Majority Leader for the Suame seat. I would never do such a thing to a person I considered a strong loyalist even within the NPP".
What the Majority Leader said
Speaking in the local language Twi in an interview on Sompa Radio, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bosnu said he had heard Mr Otchere-Darko accusing him of instigating calls for the Finance Minister's removal in Parliament.
The Majority Leader also questioned the authority of Mr Otchere-Darko to level such allegations against him. The Suame MP also accused Mr Otchere-Darko of sponsoring a candidate to contest his parliamentary seat in 2016 adding that he only serves President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party and not Mr Otchere-Darko.