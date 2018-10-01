I have a divine call to lead NDC to victory 2020’ - Kuwadah

A flag bearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),
Mr David Dotsey Kwami Kuwadah, has said his decision to seek the frontal role of the party stems from a divine call by God to change the old order of things in the party and ultimately the nation .
He posits, therefore, that "David Dotsey Kwami
Addressing a press conference in Accra to formally announce his bid to members of the NDC and Ghanaians in general, he said: “I am going to lead and operate a civil democratic revolution that will clear all the mess and wipe out corruption which I will describe as the worse enemy of development in any nation.”
Re-echoing the founder of the party and former President Jerry John Rawlings, he said,
"This is not the NDC we started 25 years ago. The party is losing its core values. Probity and Accountability
He promised that such a practice will not happen under his leadership of NDC and Ghana, stressing that “in fact, corruption will be a thing of the past.”
According to him, he was seeking to lead the NDC because he strongly believed in equality as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and added that it was unfortunate that in practice, the opposite of that was the reality under the current political dispensation.
Sounding very optimistic, he stressed that, “I shall ensure equality and equity in the country from January 2021. The present system of oppression of the masses and the hardship will be gone forever. No longer brutality of any form.”
It was his contention that God had blessed Ghana with abundant resources but the problem with the country was leadership.
“The system does not encourage the citizens to venture into production here locally. My government will make sure that Ghanaians take full control of the economy and the resources of the land,” he pledged.
Throwing more light on his vision, he said economically, a government under his leadership, with the NDC taking over power in December 2020, would give priority to
Under his administration, he said, technical parks would be established in every district and the youth would be encouraged and motivated to venture into self-reliant enterprises.
“My government shall also run an effective agriculture system, not just to produce for consumption but put an end to most of the things that we import.
My government will also expand the production of all that we grow locally so that we can also have an excess and glut to also extend into their exportation,” he stressed.
He added that his government would establish effective and easily accessible complaints units across the country that would be monitored by the presidency so that the seat of government would be very close to the citizens.
That, he said, would help to ensure that citizens obtained immediate and effective solutions to their complaints.
“I take this opportunity to assure the NDC and the good people of Ghana that we cannot afford to burden our future generation with loans in the face of the abundance of God-given natural resources,” he posited.
