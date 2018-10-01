Bawumia launches 2018 Cyber Security Awareness Programme

The Vice President,
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched the 2018 National Cybersecurity Awareness Programme with a call for concerted, coordinated efforts to fight the ills of cyber crime and prevent the growing menace .
Ghana, the Vice President noted, is part of the global village that is pushing for connectivity in an increasingly digital world, and it is imperative that everyone becomes security conscious.
Vice President Bawumia issued the clarion call when he launched the month-long awareness programme dubbed “A Safer Digital Ghana” in Accra on
The awareness month is to bring to the attention of the general public, the already critical importance of security within the cyber ecosystem of our country, as well as the profound impact of dynamic technologies in our lives.
The Safer Digital Ghana campaign, focusing on four key thematic areas – Children, the Public, Business and the Government - has been developed to respond to the increasing spate of
“As we become more reliant on the digital economy, we must have a collective responsibility to create awareness as an imperative for ensuring that our digital world is secure and mutually beneficial to all users,” Vice President Bawumia indicated.
“It should be obvious to many of us that due to the way business is conducted and the linkages between countries through the
“As we become more and closely connected to each other, together we become highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks. When there are insufficient authentication methods or a lack of consumer security knowledge, then each user is only as safe or vulnerable as the other,” he
“The Ministry of Communications has assessed the challenges facing Ghana with respect to
“For
In brief remarks, the Minister for Communications, Hon Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, outlined a number of activities lined up for the awareness campaign, including regional launches, cyber security and crime awareness campaigns in selected schools in all 10 regions, and a dialogue with all former Ministers of Communication for a frank exchange of ideas on