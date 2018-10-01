Kojo Bonsu joins NDC presidential race
Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu has expressed interest in the presidential race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Kojo Bonsu last week declared his intentions to contest in the up-coming race amidst suggestions that he was probably doing that to bid for a running mate position.
But on Monday, he firmed up that decision when he formally informed the party via a letter.
He gave the hint when he paid a courtesy call on former President Jerry John Rawlings last week to inform him of his intention and to also seek his blessing, just as most of the aspirants to the flag bearer slot had done.
Mr Rawlings tweeted on Friday, 28 September: “I received @KOJOBONSU10 and his team today. I wished him well. He has a determined spirit. #KojoBonsu2020”.
Mr Bonsu joins a raft of aspirants including former President John Mahama, former Minister of Trade and Industries Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Vice Chancellor of of University of Professional Studies, Prof Joshua Alabi, former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority Sylvester Mensah, former Central Regional Minister Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, former aide to Mr Rawlings, Goosie Tanoh, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, legal practitioner Elikplim Agbemava, businessman Nurudeen Iddrisu and Handyman Stephen Atubiga.
The party will elect a flag bearer in December.
However, speaking on Accra-based Citi TV on Monday the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Joseph Ade Coker advised Kojo Bonsu to rescind his decision to contest since, in his view, Mr Bonsu is not a presidential material.
Mr Coker said: “Let me advise Kojo Bonsu: He’s a very good friend from football circles; this country is a serious country and we must be serious, Ghana is not cheap and the way we are doing things in this country, sometimes we belittle this country. The fact that you have been a KMA mayor does not qualify you to say you want to be president of Ghana, Jesus Christ! Let’s cry out loud, let’s be serious, the world is watching”.
Mr Ade Coker advised Mr Bonsu to “go and sleep somewhere please”, adding: “We sit here, every Tom, Dick and Harry gets up and wants to be what… If your ribs are not strong you don’t go and take punches or else it will break.”