I had a brain surgery to remove a tumor - Ken Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has spoken publicly about his health and explained he recently undergone a brain surgery in the United States of America (USA), which cost US$283,000 to remove a tumor.
In a radio interview with a local radio station in the Assin area of the Central Region, Mr Agyapong denied reports that he had a stroke.
He said he slipped in the bathroom and knocked his head, the right side of his head.
Some days later, he said he experienced a continuous headache for about five days and so he decided to go for a check-up.
He said a CT-scan at Lancet at East Legon in Accra detected a tumor on the left side of his head, which the doctor said was not from the fall and that it had been there for sometime.
When the doctor recommended that it should be removed, Mr Agyapong said he travelled to the USA for further checks, which confirmed the tumor in the left side.
He said the doctor in the USA was able to tell him how long it had been there and commended the doctors at Lancet for being able to detect it.
He said the doctor in the USA also confirmed the size of the tumor, which had been detected by the doctor at Lancet to be almost the size of a computer mouse.
He was advised to remove it before it becomes cancerous and so he went ahead to remove it.
Mr Agyapong said that was the medical condition he recently undergone in the USA and disputed reports that he had a stroke.
His interview at the radio station also touched on his philanthropic activities where he talked about the things he was donating to residents in his constituency for the Yuletide.