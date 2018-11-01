‘Heads of MDAs must help clean payroll’

The Director in-charge of Payroll at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), Mrs Elizabeth Osei, has charged heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that it is their responsibility to delete the names of persons who have vacated their posts, deceased and retirees to ensure a clean payroll devoid of “ghost names”.
According to her, the “ghost names syndrome” on public sector payroll, which had become a major headache to the CAGD, was impeding the country’s development and warned that sanctions would be meted out to heads of MDAs who were engaged in such malpractices.
She was speaking on the sidelines of a payroll
Workshop
The workshop was aimed at sharpening the skills of all stakeholders involved in the management of the payroll value chain to enhance their knowledge of dealing with payroll issues.
The head of MDAs
As part of the
The department is targeting heads of departments, human resource managers, circuit supervisors and heads of accounts of MDAs, among others.
Intervention
She said the CAGD had no hand in ghost names found in the government payroll, explaining that putting names into the payroll was not done by the department but heads and managers of MDAs.
Robust payroll
The Deputy Controller and Accountant General in-charge of Payroll,
He explained that the introduction of the ESPV had helped in addressing some of the challenges associated with payroll system and mentioned lack of understanding of the validation process and wrong management units assigned as validators as some of the challenges impeding the total achievement of the ESPV.
Training
“The CAGD had taken steps to