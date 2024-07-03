Featured

Hassan Ayariga advises Cheddar to quit politics

Graphic Online Politics Jul - 03 - 2024 , 19:03

Mr. Hassan Ayariga, founder and flagbearer of Ghana's All People's Congress (APC), has urged Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, to leave politics and focus on his business endeavours.

Advertisement

According to the APC flagbearer, Cheddar, founder of the New Force Movement, is more suited to business than the presidency.

"I don’t know what got Cheddar into the game; I don’t know his vision or reason for coming into the game. Cheddar is a friend and a businessman. He should run the business the way he is. The presidency is not for him," Mr. Ayariga said in an interview on Joy Prime.

While acknowledging Cheddar's success in business, Mr. Ayariga argued that this does not automatically qualify him for the presidency. He stressed that leadership requires vision and policy, not just wealth.

Commenting on Cheddar's proposal to extend the sea to Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, Mr. Ayariga dismissed it as impractical given Ghana's current economic challenges. He called on political aspirants to create policies that promote economic independence and address the needs of citizens.

"Who can take the sea to Kumasi? When you sit down and say you’re taking the sea to Kumasi, and you sit down to analyse that policy, what does he intend to achieve? Common roads, you cannot do in this country. You’re not talking about building roads in Accra or increasing productivity in Ghana and making us self-sufficient and having food security; you’re thinking about the impossible. How many containers go to Kumasi?" Mr. Ayariga questioned.