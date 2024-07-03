Featured

Alan Kyerematen to appoint ministers from NPP & NDC if elected President

Graphic Online Politics Jul - 03 - 2024 , 15:06

Mr. Alan Kyerematen, the flagbearer of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, has announced that if elected president in the December 7 general elections, he will appoint half of his ministers from members of Parliament, specifically including individuals from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Kyerematen emphasized that his ministerial appointments, mandated by the 1992 Constitution, will be inclusive and based on individual merit rather than political affiliation.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show he explained his approach to selecting ministers.

“I hear people asking, how are you going to get your ministers but that is very simple. I am saying that I will pick ministers from the two parties that are represented in Parliament and if there are other parties that will make it to Parliament, I also have the flexibility to pick independent candidates," Mr. Kyerematen stated.

“I am picking them not because they are NPP or NDC. I will pick them on the basis of their own individual merits. It is just that they are in Parliament and I am required by the constitution to pick at least half of my ministers from Parliament.”