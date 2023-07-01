Guan constituency's Mike Osibo inspires NPP delegates, others

GraphicOnline Politics Jul - 01 - 2023 , 15:56

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Guan constituency in the Oti region of Ghana, Michael Osibo, continues to win the hearts of delegates and community members with his charisma and dedication to the party.

During separate engagements with delegates within Akpafu Odomi, Akpafu Mempeasem, and Akpafu Todzi, a record number of delegates turned up on a busy Saturday, June 24, 2023, to show their support.

Affectionately called "Grassroot Osibo" by the delegates, Michael Osibo engaged with them, emphasizing the importance of including party faithful in all endeavours to ensure the development of both the party and the constituency as a whole.

Addressing concerns raised by the delegates regarding party office accommodation, inclusive leadership, and the welfare of members, Michael Osibo pledged his unwavering support for all.

He also urged party faithful not to be swayed by enticements from any quarters but to embrace and support their own grassroots candidate, Michael Osibo. His commitment and support for the community have been evident throughout the fight for the Oti region, which led to the establishment of the Guan constituency.

The delighted delegates took the opportunity to assure Michael Osibo of their unwavering support, recognizing his dedication when others chose to sit on the fence during challenging times for the party.

Although Michael Osibo was there specifically to engage with delegates, he generously spent extra time interacting with enthusiastic constituents who mobbed him.