NPP inaugurates presidential vetting committee

Samuel Duodu Politics Jul - 01 - 2023 , 14:47

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated a nine-member vetting committee for the party’s presidential primary, and it is to be chaired by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament.

The committee would oversee the vetting of the 10 presidential aspirants of the party from Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The team was selected by the National Steering Committee during a meeting held on May 30.

“In accordance with Article 10(3)(F)(ii) of the Party’s Constitution, the National Steering Committee, acting for and on behalf of the National Council, at its emergency

meeting held on May 30, 2023, and upon further stakeholder consultations, appointed Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye as Chairman of the Vetting Committee for the Party’s

Presidential Primary,” a statement issued and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, yesterday said.

Members

It named the other members of the committee as Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Stephen Abankwa Sekyere; Osei Bonsu Amoah; Lord Oblitey Commey; Frank Davies, Rita Talata Asobayire;

Hackman Owusu Agyeman and Adelaide Ahwireng.

The party also appointed Mr Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency and a member of the Vetting Committee, as spokesperson for the committee and Evans Nimako, Director for Research and Elections of the party, as secretary to the committee.

At the inauguration of the committee yesterday at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra, Mr Kodua reiterated the need for the committee to uphold the party's constitution, and urged them to ensure a free, fair and transparent vetting process.

Aspirants

A total of 10 presidential aspirants who filed their nomination as of the close of the submission of forms on Saturday, June 24, 2023 are expected to face the committee individually on

any of the dates set for the vetting from July 3 to 6, 2023.

They are Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.

The rest are a former General Secretary of the NPP and Presidential Spokesperson, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; a former Minister of State and former MP for Offinso North, DKonadu Apraku; a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and MP for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region, Joe Ghartey; a former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and an energy expert, Ernest Kwadwo Poku.

Submission of report

Per the revised timelines issued by the party last month, the vetting committee is expected to submit its report to the National Executive Committee through the General Secretary on Monday, July 10, 2023.