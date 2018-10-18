Goosie rounds up tour of V/R

A flagbearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh, has rounded up his campaign tour of the Volta Region dubbed: “Rising Together Tour” to canvass for votes in a bid to lead the NDC into the 2020 presidential elections.
Goosie Tanoh is one of several personalities in the NDC who has officially submitted a letter of notice to the party to contest the presidential primaries slated for December 7, 2018.
Mr Goosie Tanoh began his tour with a six-day visit to the Volta Region where he focused on meeting branch executives, constituency executives and other NDC party delegates.
The visit took him to several constituencies in the region including Anloga, Keta, Ketu, Hohoe, Akan and Buem constituencies among others.
As part of the tour, he also paid courtesy calls on chiefs and opinion leaders in the communities he visited.
Principled and accountable leadership
Mr Goosie Tanoh throughout his tour spoke on a wide range of issues and promised to provide the electorates with competent, principled and accountable leadership when elected as the party’s leader.
A key concern of delegates was the need to elect leaders who were not corrupt and in echoing that position, Mr Goosie outlined the ills of corruption and urged the party faithful not to allow themselves to be used as justification for corrupt practices.
“A political party must be democratic and accountable, it cannot be corrupt because when you are corrupt, you take food from the mouth of the children, you steal their food and put it in your pocket and that is not acceptable in a party that believes in accountability, social justice and development” he said.
Urging delegates not to sell their votes, he stressed that "you yourselves have said you don't want corrupt leaders so don't allow yourselves to be corrupted so you can choose leaders who are not corrupt."
He urged delegates not to mortgage their children's future for pittance but remain focused in the face of inducement.
“You look after properties that belongs to you personally by investing in them, so we must contribute to own the party and stop this corruption that is destroying our country", Mr Tanoh said urging party members to make contributions to fund activities of the party both in government and opposition as a way to curb party corruption which he said had gained active grounds in politics in the country.
Mr Goosie Tanoh, whose credentials as a grassroots organiser in both the PNDC era and early days of the NDC are not in doubt, stressed on the need for the party’s branches to become the nexus of political activity.
He pledged to empower branches of the party if given the nod to lead the NDC into the 2020 presidential elections.