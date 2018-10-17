China is not trying to be 'a creditor imperialist'

An official of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences,
Mr Wang Yuzhu says suggestions that China was trying to be “a creditor imperialist,” by deliberately opening up and reaching out to Africa and other countries to develop their infrastructure were false allegations .
The seminar being held in Beijing, China, has brought together participants from Ghana, The Gambia, Uganda, South Sudan,
He said those allegations had been part of challenges faced by China since it started its BRI in 2013.
The BRI initiative originated from the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Maritime Silk Road that were brought up by the Chinese President in Kazakhstan and Indonesia
He said criticisms that China was not consulting participating countries were absurd since the initiative
He said that the benefits of the initiative were mutual since China stood to benefit from the investments made and cited trade as an example
