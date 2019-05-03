World Press Freedom Day: Gov't committed to deepening free expression

The government has reiterated its commitment to supporting measures that deepen the frontiers of free expression in the advancement of Ghana's democracy.
Below is a full copy of the statement
GOVERNMENT STATEMENT ON THE OCCASION OF THE 2019 WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY
As the World commemorates World Press Freedom day today, the Government of Ghana congratulates the Media and Journalists for their contribution to nation building.
This year’s celebration is being marked in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on the theme “Media for Democracy, Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation.”
In Ghana, Government is in the process of implementing a Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP) to boost the capacity of media practitioners in the delivery of their mandate.
The protection of media practitioners is also to witness a boost with the introduction of a Coordinating Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists before July.
Finally, this year's theme acknowledges the risk of disinformation and thus admonishes an adherence to factual reportage always.
The Government of Ghana reiterates its commitment to supporting measures that deepen the frontiers of free expression in the advancement of our democracy.