Featured

We’ll ensure December polls reflect will of people — President

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Jun - 26 - 2024 , 07:57

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given an assurance that the state will do everything possible to ensure this year’s December 7 poll reflects the will of the people.

Advertisement

He, therefore, said that no particular group of people would be allowed to impose themselves on the country. “That is not the system of government we have chosen and that is not a system of government I intend to support,” the President said, adding that the government would ensure there was free, fair and credible elections.

“And for my part, I am going to do everything possible to safeguard this reputation and make sure that in December, the Ghanaian people are given every opportunity to make their own choice of President and Members of Parliament without hindrance, interference or coercion,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski, paid a farewell call on him at the Presidency at the Jubilee House in Accra last Monday.

Most Rev. Jagodzinski, who is the Ambassador of the Catholic Church (Holy See) to Ghana, is leaving to South Africa after a four-year duty tour of the country. The Pope is expected to announce his successor on June 29, 2024.

Manipulation

The President further said that “we do not subscribe to the view that a group of people can manipulate the will of the electorate and impose a leader on us. “We think that the choice of a leader for our country should be the unreserved and unqualified exercise of the sovereign will of the people,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo said the Apostolic Nuncio was leaving Ghana in a critical year in the life of the country, a moment it was going to have its ninth successive general election.

“My sojourn as the Head of the State is over. I have six more months, the constitution decrees my retirement and a new President will be elected in my stead, including a new parliament,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo further said that the Fourth Republic, which he described as the most stable and the longest in the nation’s history, was secured through protracted struggle which involved sacrifices on the part of the people and several leaders and, therefore, would be protected at all cost.

Support

The President called for the support and cooperation of the Church, adding that “you have cooperated with us before and we will need your cooperation this year”.

He expressed appreciation to the outgoing Apostolic Nuncio for facilitating his visit to the Holy See to interact with Pope Francis, and for doing same for the Vice-President, Mahamudu Bawumia.

The President said their interactions with the Pope was not only centred around matters of mutual interest, but was also used as a vehicle to strengthen relations between the Holy See and Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the Catholic Church for its continuous role in the affairs of the people in both their spiritual and social lives. He said the church was contributing much in education, health care, agriculture and social development of the country.

Commendation

The Nuncio commended the government and the people of Ghana for their support that culminated in his successful tour of duty. He also expressed appreciation to the President for his support in the activities of the church, especially for the preparation of an agreement between Ghana and the Holy See on the geological framework of the Catholic Church in Ghana.

The Nuncio said he was writing a book titled: “Ghana Always in My Heart”, and that when completed, a copy will be made available to the President.