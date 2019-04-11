Vice President Bawumia leaves for USA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Ghana for the United States on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
A statement signed and issued Frank Agyei-Twum, Director of Communications at the Office of the Vice President said
During his stay in the USA, Vice President Bawumia will also travel to Dallas, Texas to interact with the Ghanaian Community and brief them on events back home.
Dr Bawumia is expected back in Ghana on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
