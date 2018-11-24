Spio-Garbrah outlines seven point agenda for NDC in 2020

A flag-bearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Ekwow Spio Garbrah has indicated that the NDC suffered greatly in the 2016 general election due to its inability to present a well-crafted message to the electorate
.
Mr Spio Garbrah said this whilst addressing constituency executives and branch chairman of the NDC in the Tema Central Constituency on Saturday.
Branding
He said as a marketing and communications specialist, he would ensure that the party is well branded and present a good message to the electorate to convince them to vote massively for the NDC to wrest power from the NPP government in 2020.
"The party’s message will be designed in such a way that it will be easily understood and recalled by party communicators in their quest to communicate the policies and programmes of the NDC to the electorate,” he stated.
He said the chances of the NDC winning Election 2020 was brighter with him holding the flag for the NDC stressing that he does not carry the baggage of incompetence and corruption tags.
He recounted his past experience and contributions to the NDC and stressed that among the aspirants, he has a good track record in and out of government.
Spio's agenda
Mr Spio-Garbrah outlined his seven-point agenda for the NDC. This includes assisting the youth with education, skills training, scholarships and jobs, build offices for all constituencies, ensure logistics are properly shared, strengthen women's wing to include income generating activities, create welfare committees at national, regional and constituency level.
He added that as President, he will spend one afternoon each week at the party’s headquarters to meet party members, create an NDC credit union to enable members to gain access to funds and create national and regional business development committees to empower party members.
