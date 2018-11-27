Rawlings pats Mrs Rawlings on book launch, hints of his own

BY: Isaac Yeboah

Former President Jerry Rawlings has penned a lovely tribute to his dear wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, on the occasion of the launch of her biography, ‘It Takes A Woman’.

The 331-page book launched on Monday by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, chronicles the life journey of Mrs Rawlings from her days in 1979 to her younger years in 1948 and tells the story about the formative years of her outspoken advocacy for women empowerment and her founding of the National Democratic Party.

In the tribute he posted both on Facebook and Twitter, Rawlings said he missed the launch event “because of an unforeseen delayed return to Ghana from a scheduled medical”, however he is “happy Nana has taken the bold step to tell her story.”

He urges all to grab "a copy of the truth" and to profit from it by subjecting its content beyond mere academic exercises, saying "If we cannot enrich our lives with it, then let us silently know and recognise those who have engaged in so much political, social, economic and judicial mischief and still continue to profit from it."

Said Rawlings, "So much falsehood has been peddled and fed to some of us for so long. I can only hope and pray that we are bold enough or capable of mustering courage to now face some hard truths."

Below is the full post by Rawlings

CONGRATS NANA; IT TAKES A WOMAN

Nana Agyeman’s ‘It Takes a Woman’ was successfully launched on Monday. Though it was pre-planned, I unfortunately missed it because of an unforeseen delayed return to Ghana from a scheduled medical.

I am happy Nana has taken the bold step to tell her story and it was quite impressive that personalities from across the political divide, business people, traditional authorities, diplomats, friends and sympathisers were present in their numbers to support what undoubtedly was a historic moment.



Let us profit from the truth by taking it beyond mere academic exercises. If we cannot enrich our lives with it, then let us silently know and recognise those who have engaged in so much political, social, economic and judicial mischief and still continue to profit from it.

So much falsehood has been peddled and fed to some of us for so long. I can only hope and pray that we are bold enough or capable of mustering courage to now face some hard truths.

I hope this first book of hers carries enough essentials even as we wait for mine and the additional two she intends to write.

Let us use this opportunity and gift to ourselves what she has compiled into a book. I have absolute faith and confidence in her integrity and I know she has a better memory and recollection of events that we have all been through over the years.

Be bold and educate yourself with a copy of the truth.

Congratulations, Dear Nana. - JJR