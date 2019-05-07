Rawlings, Nana Konadu congratulate new Japan Emperor (PHOTOS)

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have commended Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko for their splendid leadership and spiritual guidance to the Japanese nation.
The two also congratulated newly installed Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on their ascension to the throne, a statement issued by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Communications Directorate of the Office of the former President said.
The former President and his wife offered their congratulations when they called at the Embassy of Japan on Monday to sign the congratulatory book opened following the enthronement of Japan’s new Emperor.
Ghana News Headlines
Referring to their admiration for the tenure of Emperor Akihito and urging the new monarch to replicate that quality of leadership, the two wrote, “Emperor and Empress, we hope and pray for a continuation of the same leadership and spiritual guidance.”
Accompanied by their daughters, Zanetor and Yaa Asantewaa, the delegation was received by Ambassador Tsutomu Himeno and other officials at the Embassy, who guided them through the signing process.
Emperor Naruhito acceded to the throne on May 1, 2019 following the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito. Naruhito is the 126th monarch according to the traditional order of succession.