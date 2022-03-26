President to deliver State of Nation Address Wednesday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver a message on the State of the Nation (SONA) to Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
This is in accordance with Article 67 of the constitution that states that the President shall give the State of the Nation Address at the beginning and close of every parliamentary session.
The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, announced this when he presented the business statement of the House for the 10th Week yesterday.
" Pursuant to the convention of this House, Honourable Members are urged to be punctual and accordingly be seated in the chamber latest by 9:15a.m, as it may not be courteous for members to enter or exit the House after the President has taken his seat in the chamber to deliver his address," Mr Annoh-Dompreh said.
Debate on SONA
He stated that a motion to thank the President for the Message of the State of the Nation would be moved on Thursday, March 31, 2022 and time would be allotted to members to make contributions, eight from each side of the House.
He said the two leaders together with two members, one from each side of the House, would conclude the debate on the SONA on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Sitting on Saturday & Monday
Mr Annoh-Dompreh said with regard to the exigencies of the time, the House would sit on Saturday, April 2, 2022 and on Monday, April 4, 2022.
He added that sittings of the House might also be extended to ensure that business scheduled for the week under consideration was completed.
Bawku conflict
Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, said the Ministers for the Interior, Defence and National Security would also appear before the House on
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 when sitting resumed to apprise the House of the renewed clashes between disputants to the Bawku conflict.
That, he said, followed a directive given by the Speaker on Thursday, March 17, 2022.