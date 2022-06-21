NPP vets aspirants for national positions

Vetting of aspirants for national executive positions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ended yesterday.
The exercise was held at the National Office annex of the party at Kokomlemle which became a centre of attraction for political activities between Friday June 17 and Monday June 20.
The positions that will be keenly contested are the national chairman and the general secretary positions.
As of the time of filing this report, five aspirants, including the incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu, had been vetted by the Vetting Committee yesterday.
The rest, who were vetted on the same day, were Charles Bissue, Musah Superior, Frederick Opare-Ansah and Justin Frimpong Kodua, all aspiring for the position of general secretary.
As of the time of going to bed, the committee was still vetting those vying for the national chairmanship positions.
They are Gifty Ama Asantewaa Ayeh, popularly known as Daavi Ama, the only female among them, while the rest are Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi; Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo and George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.
Hot contest
A total of 52 aspirants, who picked up nomination, are expected to go through the vetting process to contest in the July 15 to 17, 2022 elections which will be held at the Accra Stadium.
The positions that are to be contested are the National Chairman position, First and Second National Vice-Chairman, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser and National Nasara Coordinator.
For the position of National Vice-Chairman, 11 individuals filed to contest.
They are Edmond Oppong Peprah, Alhaji Masawudu Osman, McJewells J. Annan, Rita Asobayire, Michael Omari Wadie, Kwaku Nkansah and Kinston Akomeng Kissi.
The rest are Danquah Smith; Ismeal Yahuza; Nuworsu Ken-Wuud and Alfred T. Boye.
Those contesting the National Treasurer position include E. Mary Posch-Oduro; Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, Dr Charles Dwamena and Dr I. I. Yussif Tedem.
Seven persons, namely Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Eric Amoako Twum, Bright Essilfie Kumi, Der Kwame Afriyie, Henry Nana Boakye, Seth Adu-Adjei and Nana Owusu Fordjour will slug it out for the position of National Organiser.
The incumbent Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, would have to contend with Hajia Sawudatu Saeed, Ellen Ama Daaku and Akosua Serwaa Bonsu while Prince Kamal Gumah, Salam Mustapha, Abanga Yakubu Fusani, Michael Osei Boateng and Karikari Klinsman Mensah, will be vying for the position of national youth organiser.
Elections Committee
A nine-member elections committee, under the chairmanship of Peter Mac Manu has been set up to manage and superintend over all the election-related processes.
The party will then hold its national annual delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium from Friday, July 15 to July 17, 2022, and elect national executive officers of the party.
It said pursuant to Section17 (2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, the Electoral Commission shall conduct and supervise the election of national executive officers.
Report
The vetting committee is expected to release its report on Wednesday June 22, 2022 while the National Appeals Committee will sit on any cases between June 24 and June 25 according to an earlier statement released on the exercise.
Aspirants arrival
The aspirants who arrived at the venue for the vetting were cheered by their supporters who had gathered on the precincts of NPP headquarters annex.
Some of the aspirants, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, expressed optimism of winning in the national contest to occupy the positions they were vying for.
Mr Bissue, who is vying for the General Secretary position, entreated the delegates to make the right choices based on the current needs of the party to break the eight-year jinx in the 2024 election.