NPP/NDC agree on scope of dialogue to ban political vigilantism

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have agreed to include other key stakeholders and experts in the ongoing dialogue to disband political vigilantism in the country.
These stakeholders shall include representatives of civil society organisations, security agencies and religious bodies.
The decision was taken yesterday at the second meeting held at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region.
The meeting was attended by the leadership of the two parties and the representatives of the National Peace Council (NPC), which is moderating the discussion.
Scope of dialogue
The NPC met with key members of the two main political parties as part of a process aimed at disbanding vigilante groups operating within or for political purposes, prohibiting the ownership, hiring or utilisation of suh groups by the political parties or members thereof and cooperating with state agencies and stakeholders in the total eradication of such groups or incidents of vigilantism in the country.
According to a statement issued by the NPC, the immediate scope of dialogue was agreed on after an open and exhaustive deliberation between the NPP and NDC.
Background
Ghana's fourth attempt at constitutional democratic governance, which started in 1992, has been plagued with negative acts of political vigilantism.
The issue of political vigilantism has become a major concern to Ghana following the violence that disrupted during the recent Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
Following the violence, many Ghanaians, including civil society groups and organisations, came out to express their displeasure at the menace and called for a national dialogue to address the issue.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the State of the Nation's Address (SONA) this year, made the call to the leadership of the two main political parties -- the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) -- to meet and find ways to disband vigilante groups affiliated to them.
As part of efforts to disband vigilantism, the President also directed the Attorney-General, Madam Gloria Akuffo, to prepare and submit to Parliament specific legislations to deal with the phenomenon of vigilantism in the country and to provide appropriate sanctions.
Few days after, a bill to disband vigilantism was laid before Parliament for consideration and approval under a certificate of urgency.