NPP has no solution to end SHS double track system — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has no solution to the crises facing the double track Senior High School (SHS) educational system, the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has stated.

Addressing NDC supporters at Gbiniyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency last Friday to kick-start her campaign tour of the Savannah Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, wondered how the abolition of the double track would affect the educational future of many students.

Context

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, at a recent meeting with the clergy, cautioned against the immediate abolition of the double-track system, stressing that such a move could jeopardise the educational future of many students.

His remarks came on the back of the NDC’s pledge to end the double-track system when it wins the 2024 elections.

No solution

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the Education Minister’s statement was a confirmation that the government had no solution to the challenges bedevilling the double-track system in secondary schools.

She said, unlike the NPP, the NDC had thought through the challenges of the double-track system and would roll out interventions, including the expansion of school infrastructure, to address them.

She recalled how the then NDC government ended the shift system at the basic school level and assured Ghanaians that the next NDC government under John Mahama would do the same at the senior level to abolish the double-track system.

Hope

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that even though the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government had supervised the collapse of the country’s educational system, there was hope for secondary education, especially as the NDC had pragmatic measures to fix the mess created by the government.

She, therefore, urged the voters to vote for NDC presidential candidate, Mr John Dramani Mahama, and NDC parliamentary candidates in the December 7 general election.