Featured

Adwoa Safo backs Bawumia as safe choice for Ghana’s future

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 18 - 2024 , 21:26

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has thrown her full support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate, urging Ghanaians to vote for him in the upcoming December elections.

Speaking at a recent Bawumia Youth/Community Connect programme, Ms. Safo highlighted the significant achievements of Dr. Bawumia, noting his key role in supporting President Akufo-Addo’s flagship policies that have shaped the country’s development.

In her address to an enthusiastic crowd, Ms. Safo underscored Dr. Bawumia's contributions to transformative initiatives such as the Free SHS program, Agenda 111, Mobile Money Interoperability, and the Gold for Oil initiative.

She also credited him with the restoration of teacher and nursing training allowances, all of which she argued have had a positive impact on Ghana’s future.

Ms. Safo contrasted Bawumia’s leadership with that of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama. She pointed to Mahama’s economic record, calling his time in office a period of mismanagement that led to the country’s economic struggles. “Giving him a second chance would be suicidal,” she declared, urging voters to choose a path that would secure Ghana’s future.

“This election is centered on two giants, both from the north. But there’s a huge difference between them,” Ms. Safo said. “One has shown a clear vision for the country’s growth, while the other left us disappointed with economic mismanagement. Vote for Dr. Bawumia, who is number 1 on the ballot paper, and the NPP candidates who are also number 1.”

Ms. Safo, a legal practitioner, also highlighted the government’s investment in Technical, Vocational Education, and Training (TVET), which she believes will ensure no Ghanaian is left behind. Emphasizing the NPP’s commitment to progress, Safo urged the 18 million eligible voters to support Dr. Bawumia, describing the NPP as a party of possibilities, in contrast to the NDC, which she portrayed as a party of “impossibilities.”