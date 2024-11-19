Let’s guard the peace - Speakers at NCCE dialogue advocate

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

Speakers at a peace dialogue have stressed the need for all Ghanaians to contribute their quota towards upholding the peace in the country before, during and after the elections.

They indicated that upholding the peace was essential and critical to the country’s development.They, therefore, stressed the need for all to work towards peace and spread the message to other members of the public.

The speakers who said that were the Chairman of the Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), Nii Shamo Boye Gbalo; the Host Pastor of the Kaneshie Central District of the Apostolic Church - Ghana, Rev. Joseph Clottey; the Okaikwei South District Electoral Commission Officer, David Chinery; the Kaneshie District Shift Commander of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Famous Kudah, and the Public Relations Officer of the IPDC, Sulley Mikailu.

Peace dialogue

The peace dialogue, organised by the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), was held in place of a parliamentary candidates dialogue (PCD).

This was after the two PCs -Dakoa Newman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ernest Adomako of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), failed to show up for the PCD held at the Kaneshie Central District of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, last Friday in Accra.

The purpose of the PCD is to create a platform for the PCs, political party members, faith-based organisations, women, youth, persons with disabilities and members of the public to discuss how the PCs intend to develop the Okaikwei South Constituency if elected as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Work for peace

Nii Gbalo charged all to come together to work for peace in the country.

For his part, Mr Kudah said peace was at the heart of the Ghana Police Service while Mr Chinery said the EC would deliver on its mandate with a credible register, guided by professionalism and integrity, among others.

Rev. Clottey said although peace was important, justice was also needed.

Mr Mikailu urged all to obey the electoral rules to ensure that there was peace since “Ghana is the only country that we have”.

The Parish Priest of the St Monica Anglican Church, Kaneshie, Rev. Fr Ebenezer Baddoo, who moderated the dialogue, said peace was a process and not an event.

“We must act now, making sure that this peace remains with us today, tomorrow and forever,” he said.

The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Director of the NCCE, Gloria Kudo, said elections were about the sharing of ideas.