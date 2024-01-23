Mahama calls on Bawku residents to promote peace

Samuel Ohene Ewur Politics Jan - 23 - 2024 , 06:52

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the people of Bawku to actively contribute to the promotion of peace for the positive development of the area.

He said this in a Facebook post while commenting on the alleged killing of three men by soldiers in the ongoing conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement signed by the Director General of Public Affairs of GAF, Brigadier General Eric Aggrey Quarshie has denied its involvement in the recent deaths of three individuals in Sabongari, Bawku.

Condolence

Mr Mahama, who is also the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), extended condolences to the families of the victims and called upon the people of Bawku to actively contribute to the promotion of peace for the positive development of the municipality.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time, even as I call upon the people of Bawku to endeavour to promote and consolidate peace to enable the positive development of the municipality of Bawku.

Let us all work together to ensure justice is served and peace is restored in Bawku,” he added.

Mr Mahama stressed the importance of collaboration between the military and the police to maintain peace in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

“While I recognise that our security services face the difficult task of securing peace in the Bawku area, the military must work hand in hand with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku Municipality and across the nation,” he said.

"As a former Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, I urge the military personnel to remember their duty to protect the people and uphold the peace," he stated.