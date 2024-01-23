I’ll transform Akyem Swedru — NPP aspirant

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Politics Jan - 23 - 2024 , 06:48

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Akyem Swedru Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has said his vision is to transform the constituency to be among the best in the country.

He said to achieve the noble objective, he would lobby the government, non-governmental organisations and other development partners to initiate viable physical development projects across the length and breadth of the constituency to raise the quality of life of the people.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, who is the Controller and Accountant General, was speaking to the Daily Graphic in an interview at Akyem Swedru, the constituency capital, last Sunday.

He said when given the nod as the legislator for the area, job creation for the youth, rehabilitation of roads in the rural areas to facilitate the movement of people and haulage of agricultural produce from the hinterlands to the marketing centres would be among his priorities.

Support

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem said even though he was not the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, he had done a lot for the constituency, mentioning in particular the financial support he had rendered to both the NPP and the current legislator for their electioneering campaigns in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

He said in 2020, apart from donating 17 motorbikes to the Akyem Swedru Constituency of the NPP, he also gave out some of the motorbikes to the Oda, Akyem Achiase and Asene -Akroso-Manso constituencies to aid their campaigns.

The parliamentary aspirant said he had helped many youth from the constituency to be employed in the public sector, as well as the Ghana Police and the Ghana Immigration Services.

He stated that he had reshaped the Akyem Apoli-Apoli Ningo-Beposo feeder road, which was in a deplorable state.

He said through his influence and that of Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Presidential Advisor, the Oda-Amanfopong road, which is the Oda-Breman Asikuma trunk road had been tarred.

He stated that he recently donated 200 metal bunk beds, 400 student mattresses, four laptop computers, a 65-inch flat-screen television set and seven large boxes of assorted library books to the Akyem Swedru Senior High School (SHS), his alma mater.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem appealed to the delegates participating in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primary and voters in the December 7, 2024, general election to vote massively for him to put his development plans into action for the benefit of the entire people in the area.