Let’s harness investment potential — Bono Minister

The Bono Regional Minister, Ms Justina Owusu Banahene, has called for the investment potential of the region to be harnessed to speed up its development.
In line with that, she announced plans by the Bono Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to set up a committee to spearhead the region's development framework and outline its development needs.
"Indeed, it is my hope that the work of the committee will culminate in the first-ever Regional Development Consultative Forum where we can solicit inputs from major stakeholders and citizens on the way forward for the region," Ms Owusu-Banahene stated.
She said this at the first meeting of the RCC last Wednesday after the 12 municipal and district chief executives in the region were confirmed in the latter part of 2021.
Members of the RCC include all the 12 MDCEs and their Presiding Members, two chiefs from the Regional House of Chiefs with heads of the decentralised departments who have no vote as stipulated by Article 255 of the constitution.
Investments
"You will agree with me that total development cannot take place without Investment into the various sectors of the economy," Ms Owusu-Banahene said.
She said infrastructural development was an investment which sought to enhance standards of living and create opportunities for economic development.
"It has become necessary to put in place mechanisms to attract investment in our region in the various disciplines such as agriculture, tourism and hospitality industry, transport, education and ICT," she stated.
Concerns
Members of the council expressed concern about the numerous chieftaincy disputes in the region and called on the Bono Regional House of Chiefs Judicial Council to expedite action on resolving such disputes which had become impediments to the development of the region.
Earlier, a High Court Judge in Sunyani, Mr Justice Gabriel Mate-Teye, swore in members of the RCC and charged them to adhere strictly to the tenets of their oaths.