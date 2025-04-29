Next article: VIDEO: Watch Kennedy Agyapong and Abronye's clash during Bawumia’s Thank-You Tour

Justice Arthur confirmed as MCE for Cape Coast

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Assembly members of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly have unanimously confirmed George Justice Arthur as the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE).

Earlier, members advocated to give George Arthur an acclamation instead of balloting, but the Electoral Commission officials refused to grant that motion, saying the proposal was out of order.

At the end of voting, all 66 assembly members voted ‘yes’ for Mr Arthur to approve his nomination as the MCE for Cape Coast.

Acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech, Mr Arthur thanked President Mahama and the people of Cape Coast for the confidence reposed in him.

He described his victory as “a call to rise and face the challenges of our time and carry all along to build a better Ghana”.

“My doors are open to all and I assure you I will be a good listener and an excellent implementer,” he assured.

The MCE further promised to work with all institutions and individuals who had Cape Coast at heart.

“We shall conduct a comprehensive audit to know the true state of the assembly and to know the decision to take henceforth”.

“My goal is to help President John Mahama to actualise his vision and policies for Cape Coast,” he stressed.

The MCE called on investors, home and abroad, to invest in Cape Coast, describing his tenure as a good time for investment, which would in turn create employment for the young people in the area.

He gave an assurance that “Cape Coast will work again.”

Cleanliness

The Central Regional Minister, Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, expressed the hope that the newly confirmed MCE would champion cleanliness in the area, in a bid to curb cholera in Cape Coast.

The minister charged the assembly members to take part in the development agenda of Cape Coast.

The Deputy Majority Leader and National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, urged the newly confirmed MCE to use his position to serve the people.