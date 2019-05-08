July 1 no longer a public holiday

The Republic Day of July 1 is no longer a public holiday following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's assent to the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019.
A statement signed and issued by the Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery on Wednesday, May 8 announced that President Akufo-Addo assented to the new Act on April 16, 2019.
"The President of Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assented to the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 986) on 16th April, 2019," it said.
It added: "The Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 986) states, Statutory Public Holidays and Commemorative days
Public Holidays
New Year's Day - 1st January
Constitution Day - 7th January
Independence Day - 6th March
Good Friday
Easter Monday
Eid-Al-Adha (Hajj)
Eid-Al-Fitr (Ramadan)
Workers' Day - 1st May
Founders' Day - 4th August
Kwame Nkrumah Memorial day - 21st September
Farmers day - 1st Friday in December
Christmas Day - 25th December
Boxing Day - 26th December
Commemorative Days
African Union Day - 25th May
Republic day - 1st July
Whilst the public holiday days would be observed as such, the commemorative days would be observed but not to be observed as holidays.
The general public is hereby informed accordingly.