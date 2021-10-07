John Boadu calls for unity in NPP - To consolidate gains

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu, has called for unity among the rank and file of the party to enable it consolidate the gains made in the past years.
He said the party’s determination to retain power in 2024 and break the eight-year governance cycle could be realised if members remained united.
"Let's bury our differences and bring on board all those who because of one reason or the other decided to fall back in the party because we need all efforts and energies of members to achieve that agenda," he stated.
The NPP General Secretary made the call when he addressed the annual delegates conference of the North East Regional executive of the party at Nalerigu.
Addressing concerns
Mr Boadu gave the assurance that all issues raised by members and executive of the party at the conference would be taken up for the necessary action.
He expressed gratitude to all delegates and party faithful in the region for giving of their best for the party's victory in the 2020 general election.
He, however, said, “if we can win the 2024 elections, we need the energies and commitment of all members to achieve this”.
Poised for action
In his address, the North East Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Fuseini Nurudeen, said the region was poised to give the party 100 per cent victory in 2024.
He appealed to all contestants in the upcoming constituency and regional elections to embark on their campaigns devoid of insults and character assassination in order not to destabilise the peace of the party.
He urged members to resolve their differences, saying “it will take a united NPP to win the next general election”.
The former Municipal Chief Executive for East Mamprusi, Mr Abdul Nasir Danladi, for his part, called on party faithful to support the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who were spearheading all government interventions to bring the needed development to their respective areas.
He also appealed to the members of the party to eschew all forms of internal wrangling and work together in the interest of the party.
At the end of the conference, the delegates committed to remain resolute and work assiduously to achieve the objective of breaking the eight-year cycle.