Identify MP behind insult - Anlo Dukor Council urges Speaker

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Anlo Dukor Council has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to identify the Member of Parliament (MP) who allegedly made a disparaging remark against Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings during the ministerial approval session on February 4, 2025.

In a petition dated February 5, 2025, the Anlo Dukor Council said it would be grateful if its request is granted on or before February 10, 2025.

In the petition, which was signed by Awadada of Anlo Dukor, Togbi Agbesi Awusu III, the council expressed outrage over the comment, reportedly directed at Dr Agyeman-Rawlings, referring to her as the “daughter of a murderer.”

Statement

The statement noted that earlier speculation pointed to the MP for Damango, Samuel Abu Jinapor, and the MP for Bosome Freho, Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei.

However, both lawmakers have denied making the remark.

“The Overlord of Anlo Dukor, Togbi Sri III and the Chiefs and people of the Anlo Dukor, are furious about the unfortunate development in the august house and are desirous of identifying the Member of Parliament who made the disparaging remarks against the son of Anloland to help us advise ourselves as to the next step to take,” the statement said.

Background

During discussions on the 60th Anniversary of the death of Joseph Boakye Danquah (JB Danquah) on the floor of the House on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings stood up to seek permission to contribute.

In a disturbing moment, a voice from the Minority side remarked at Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, referring to her as the "daughter of a murderer" and ordering her to sit down.

Another unknown MP, also believed to be on the Minority side, followed up, claiming, "But there is evidence that her father killed people."

The comments have been widely condemned by some Ghanaians as “disgusting” and “unworthy”, with many arguing that they were used as a jab or insult towards the Klottey Korle lawmaker merely to score cheap political points.