I represent new face of Asante Akyem South — Obour

Daily Graphic Politics Jan - 15 - 2024 , 07:22

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour and an aspiring parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Asante Akyem South in the Ashanti Region, has emphasised the need for a new face and vision to bolster support in the constituency.

This, he said, had become necessary following a reduction in the party’s votes for the parliamentary candidate, saying since 2012, the NPP added a mere 690 votes over four years while the opposition National Democratic Congress increased its votes by about 6,000 within the same time frame.

"In 2020, NPP's parliamentary vote increased from 32,526 to 33,200, adding only 690 votes over four years. Meanwhile, the NDC went from 15,000 to 21,639 votes for the parliamentary candidate during the same period," he explained.

Obour, who is also a former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), expressed the concern in an interview with journalists in the constituency.

He, therefore, called on the party’s delegates to arrest the situation by voting for a new face and a new vision which he represented to increase the votes both in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He asserted that if he assumed the mantle as the parliamentary candidate, he could potentially increase the party's vote by an additional 10,000, benefiting both the presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Delegates

Expressing concern about the NPP losing ground in what has traditionally been an NPP stronghold, Obour urged party leaders to take note of the declining numbers in Asante Akyem South.

He called upon delegates to carefully consider their decision when they were voting, emphasising the importance of electing a candidate capable of increasing the party's votes and fostering development in the constituency.

Obour contested in the Asante Akyem South constituency primary in 2020 with the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Kwaku Asante-Boateng and lost by 58 votes and expressed the hope to get the nod from the party’s delegates this time round in the primaries slated for January 27, 2024.