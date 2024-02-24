I never saw this day coming - Afenyo-Markin

Daniel Kenu Politics Feb - 24 - 2024 , 10:44

A surprise shake-up of the majority leadership in Parliament yesterday saw the elevation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, from deputy majority leader to Majority Leader.

This follows the sudden resignation of the majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu last Thursday.

Confirmation

The official announcement of the changes on the floor of the House ended speculations and also calmed some nerves in the NPP, especially, considering how it was handled.

Although the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, was supposed to announce the changes to the House per a correspondence from the party, he decided to cede it to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to do so.

The changes followed the adoption of recommendations of the National Council of the NPP by the National Executive Committee (NEC) after a meeting last Thursday.

It affirmed an earlier interpretation by Mr Bagbin that the process of changes in the leadership of the House, as stipulated in Standing Order 6, could only emanate from the leadership of the party.

Other changes

The reshuffle also saw the NPP MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, being named as the new Deputy Majority Leader.

However, the MPs for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Tolon, Frank AnnohDompreh and Habib Iddrisu, maintained their positions as Whip and First Deputy Whip, respectively, with the MP of Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, taking over from Lydia Seyram Alhassan as theSecond Deputy Whip.

Appreciation

Announcing the new leaders in the Chamber yesterday, Mr Kyei-MensahBonsu explained that the changes followed a meeting with the Majority Caucus and the party's leadership, as well as a wide range of consultations.

He used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the Speaker and his colleague MPs and officially ushered in Mr Afenyo-Markin as the new leader.

The Suame MP recognised all those in leadership positions that he worked with, including the Speaker.

"Mr Speaker, today I take a bow; my leadership role has opened me up to the world and given me the opportunity to serve on many international parliamentary bodies for at least 15 years," he said.

After introducing Mr AfenyoMarkin, he moved to his new seat right behind the new leader.

Letter

Afterwards, the Speaker read out the official letter signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, confirming the changes.

The letter said the national council, in consultation with the Majority parliamentary caucus, agreed on the list in line with the party's constitution and belief.

Furore

Prior to this, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, had held two press conferences to deny the changes, insisting that it was only the Majority Caucus that could decide to

change its leadership.

Following a meeting at the Jubilee House with party executives and some members of the Majority Caucus, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced his

resignation as Majority Leader.

While some political pundits argued that Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigned to concentrate on his new role as the chairman of the Dr Bawumia manifesto committee, others believed he was pushed out.

Minority leader

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had left a mark, hence he would be greatly missed.

He said Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's parliamentary knowledge and experience could only be matched by few.

The Minority Leader urged him to make his knowledge and experience available to enhance parliamentary work.

Afenyo-Markin "Today is a day in my life that I never saw it coming. Today I stand before you in humility and honour to cherish this occasion," Afenyo-Markin told Parliament.

He traced his checkered history from how he struggled to become an MP since 2004.

He said at a point, he was disqualified by the party elders of Effutu on the grounds that he was too young.

According to him, he persevered and in 2013, he made it to Parliament.

He expressed appreciation to all those who had helped him along the way even when he was a young parliamentarian.

Indeed, he said, Kyei-MensahBonsu had prophesied at a point in time that he (Afenyo-Markin) could one day succeed him as Majority Leader.

"Mr Speaker, this is the day," he said.

"Mr Speaker, I thank you for the fatherly love you have showed and your guidance," he added