NDC converges on Peduase for policy dialogue retreat

Justice Agbenorsi Politics Feb - 24 - 2024 , 12:49

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has opened a two-day policy dialogue with a call on participants to produce carefully thought-out strategies geared towards reconstructing the economy.

He said getting into the 2024 election, the party was confronted with two problems, namely removing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to stop the “seven-year decay” of the economy and repairing the damage caused to turn the country back to the path of growth and development.

He said following a win in the 2024 election, the party would have to hit the ground running, adding that “we can’t put all our thought into removing NPP and ask ourselves what next when we come to power”.

“We must have carefully thought-out policies which will start immediately after swearing in,” the Chairman said, adding that the population must feel the change.

Dialogue

Jointly organised by the party’s policy think tank, NDC Social Democracy Lab, office of the flag bearer and the party, the dialogue forms part of efforts to foster collaboration, distil key policy proposals to guide the party’s campaign efforts and manifesto development process.

The over 200 experts drawn from party structures, the Minority Caucus of Parliament and the Social Democratic Lab thematic groups comprising Human Development, Finance and Economy and Governance are discussing key issues, including government’s monetary and fiscal policy and the institutional framework that generate revenue for the country, governance issues such as policies for an effective, just and fair delivery of the government’s mandate among other critical areas.



Perspectives

A leading member of the party, Professor Joshua Alabi, said the policy dialogue would enable the experts to assess various perspectives holistically and promote an understanding of the interconnectedness of the critical areas.

He noted that the meeting would also promote policy proposals that would effectively address the current socio-economic situation of the country.

“I urge you all to approach the discussion with a sense of urgency, realising the need for ambitious and equitable solution that leaves no one behind,” he said.

Manifesto

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, for his part, said the NDC’s manifesto would focus on cost-effective governance reforms to build trust and credibility for the next NDC government.

Dr Forson said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had mismanaged the economy, presenting a huge challenge for the next NDC government.

To address the challenges, he said the NDC would have medium to long-term plans to address the challenges and also have quick fixes to bring relief to the people of Ghana.

Building Ghana

Dr Forson said the party must show by its programmes and policies that a vote for the NDC was a vote for building the Ghana everyone wanted.

He added that within the first six to 12 months, the NDC’s programmes and policies must impact positively on Ghanaians.

“Our governance style must reflect the mood of the country and the times we are in.”

“Our manifesto must not mince words; it must make the point that our next government will hold members of this reckless and wasteful NPP government accountable for the mess they have created,” Dr Forson said and added that the NDC government would inherit a terrible economy, no fiscal space, an economy in default with zero access to credit, infrastructure deficit with very little or no goodwill.

He charged the team to be guided by the realities on the ground.

“Let us promise less and work hard to deliver more. We should, therefore, be mindful of the promises so that they do not come back to haunt us,” he said.