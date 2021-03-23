I need your support to transform Central Region - Mrs Assan tells RCC staff

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, has called for support from staff of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) towards making the region the pride of Ghana.
She has, therefore, urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties towards the realisation of the vision of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
“I strongly need your support for the herculean task ahead to be able to work to improve the living conditions of the people,” she said, stressing that “let us put extreme partisanship aside and work together to better the lot of the ordinary people”.
Assumption of office
Mrs Assan was speaking at a meeting to officially assume office as the new regional minister after taking over from her predecessor, Mr Kwamena Duncan.
The meeting was attended by staff of the coordinating council led by the Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Kingsley Adjei Boahen.
Attitude
She admonished the workers to put up positive work attitudes to drive the progress of the region, saying “I entreat you all to respond to duty positively so that the region can leverage on its numerous potential”.
She promised to operate an open-door administration that would enable people to make suggestions and come up with ideas that would contribute to the development of the region.
Development strategy
For his part, Mr Adjei Boahen urged Mrs Assan to play an instrumental role towards the designing of a development strategy for the region to drive its progress.
He noted that such a strategy would harmonise the plans of the region, as well as serve as a blueprint that would guide activities towards the growth of the region.