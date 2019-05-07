Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh elected President of Apostolic Church Ghana

The Apostolic Church, Ghana has elected new national officers to steer the affairs of the church at its National Council Meeting held at Frafraha in the Adentan Municipality last Friday.
Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh was elected as President, Apostle Fredrick Yaw Agyemang- Vice President and Apostle Daniel Kissi Bardom - General Secretary.
Apostle Dr Ami-Narh pulled 30 votes to win the election with the other candidates, Apostle Alex Kwaku Ofosu (the incumbent General Secretary) pulling 20 votes and Apostle Abraham Ofori-Kuragu getting 4 votes.
For the Vice President position, Apostle Agyemang pulled 38 votes as against his close contender Apostle Atinyo who pulled 16 votes.
For the General Secretary position, Apostle Bardom got 26 votes, Apostle Johannes Vegba got 16 votes, while Pastor Christopher Affum Nyarko pulled 13 votes.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
President
Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh is a medical Officer with over 25 years experience in practice.
He was working with the Narhbita Hospital in Tema when he was called into ministry in 2000 as a non-salaried Pastor to head the Community 5 local church.
In 2014, he resigned from his professional career as a medical doctor to concentrate on the ministry work.
Prior to the election, he was one of the seven executives of the church and the Community 5 District pastor and also the National Superintendent of Apostolic Students Association (APOSA).
Vice President
Apostle Agyemang was called into Ministry in July 1981, at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region
He was ordained on July 20, 1986.
Prior to his election, he was the Kumasi Ash Town Area Superintendent, the National Superintendent of the Children Sunday School and one of the seven executives of the Church.
Gen Secretary
Apostle Kissi Bardom, before this election, was the Sunyani Area pastor and also worked as the Secretary to the Ministry committee of the Church.
Praise Sessions
Legal Battle
The election was originally scheduled for April 12, 2019, but had to be postponed due to a legal action challenging the legitimacy of the Apostle Ofosu.
Apostle Ofosu (who also contested for the President position but lost) was dragged to the Accra High Court for allegedly falsifying his age to continue to remain in office.
The plaintiffs - Emmanuel Tetteh Nyumgmor, William Okyere, and Dr. Ernest Teye, who are Elders of the Church, sued him alongside the Church asking the court to order the National Council of the Church to form a Committee in accordance with Article 31(5) of the Constitution of the Church to investigate the merits or demerits of their petition challenging Apostle Ofosu’s continuous stay in office.
Apostle Ofosu refuted the allegations by the plaintiffs, describing them as attempts to tarnish his hard-earned reputation and also a calculated attempt to stop him from contesting in the upcoming elections.
After many failed attempts to settle the dispute out of court, the plaintiffs discontinued the case following several pleas from various sections of the church.