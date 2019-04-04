Don’t use foul language to drive away votes, Nana Yaw Boakye tells NPP supporters

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as Nana B, has appealed to the youth of the party to desist from using foul language and attitudes that would drive people away from the party.
He asked them to be polite and courteous in all their dealings with people in order to win them to buy into the party’s ideals and also join it.
According to him, using foul language would only make the party unpopular and also drive people away from it.
Conference
Speaking at the Ashanti Regional Youth Conference at the weekend, Nana Boakye asked party followers not to consider the next presidential election as a done deal for the NPP.
He said even though the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, former President John Dramani Mahama, was no match for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, there was still the need to work assiduously for the victory of the party.
He said despite inheriting a bad economy from its predecessor, the NPP has been able to make tremendous strides within the 27 months that it has been in office.
Achievements
He mentioned the implementation of the Free SHS, the restoration of the nurses and teacher trainee allowances, clearing of the National Health Insurance Scheme indebtedness to service providers and the institution of the Nation Builders Corps to provide temporary work for the teeming unemployed youth as some of the achievements of the government.
Role model
The wife of the Vice-President.
Mrs Samira Bawumia, said the NPP had over the years produced some great leaders from its youth wing and asked the youth organisers to take inspiration from them and also emulate them.
She said the government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo had been working tirelessly to meet the needs of Ghanaians.
She said there was the need to retain the NPP in power to continue with its good works and implored the youth to close their ranks and work towards the victory of the party come December 2020.
Wontumi
The Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popular known as Chairman Wontumi, allegedly that some unscrupulous elements had started destroying installations of GRIDCo, bulk suppliers of electricity in the country, with the intention to plunge the country into darkness and make the government unpopular.
However, he said, there was no way these people would stop the NPP from retaining power and that attempts to malign the government would not succeed.
According to him, Ghanaians had seen the results of the good policies of the government and would retain it.
Objective
The conference was on the theme:”Strengthening the Youth front; Sustaining Power,” and was to bring the youth of the party to help the NPP win power.
Other speakers at the conference included the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Morrison, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah.