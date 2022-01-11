Do away with propaganda - Moderator tells Ghanaians

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Ghana, Rt Rev. Dr Lt Col. Bliss D.K Agbeko (retd), has bemoaned the worrying trend of needless politicking and propaganda in all facets of the nation.
He said the trend had in many instances in the church also discouraged well-meaning servants of God from realising their potential.
He said such was the situation that it was eating very deep into the church.
“Our church somehow, is turning political, so much that the way things were done so many years ago, are taking new dimensions. So, there are all kinds of propaganda and campaigns here and there and sometimes you hear some and wonder if this is happening among people of God," he said.
Induction
Rt Rev. Lt Col Agbeko expressed the concern at an induction service for the newly elected Clerk of the church, Rev. Dr Lawson Dzanku, last Sunday, in Ho.
Rev. Dr Dzanku takes over from Rev. Dr E.A.K Amey.
Until his election at the Sixth General Assembly of the church on August 17, 2021, Rev. Dr Dzanku was the Ho West Presbytery Senior Moderator of the E.P. Church from 2017 to May, 2021.
Vision
Rt Rev. Lt Col Agbeko advised the newly inducted clerk to work hard in the realisation of the mission and visions of the church and the congregation.
He commended the outgoing clerk for a job well done and for the foundation he has laid while the new entrant looks forward to bettering the gains.
Transformational leadership
For his part, Rev. Dr Dzanku promised transformational leadership for the church and urged members to count on the leadership to be firm and fair to all persons and on all issues.
“We promise honest and equal opportunities for all members of our great church", he added.
He urged other leaders in the Clergy who had become comfortable in their zones not to compromise on standards.
"We promise to uphold all our constitutional and statutory tenets throughout our period in this high office," he stated.
Profile
Rev. Dr Lawson Dzanku was commissioned into the ministry on May 4, 2001, when he began ministerial work as an associate District Pastor and Chaplain of Adidome Senior High School in the Central Tongu District for two years.
He has also held the position at the Mamprobi branch of the church in the Greater Accra Region and in the Volta Region for several years.