Debt forgiveness will help restructuring efforts - Mahama to South Korean Ambassador

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 28 - 2024 , 12:47

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed gratitude to South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt, considering the country’s current economic difficulties.

The former President emphasised during a courtesy call on him by South Korea’s Ambassador to Ghana, Park Kyongsig, that the action would significantly aid Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts.

The ambassador updated Mr Mahama on his country’s investments and bilateral agreements with Ghana, including a $2 billion framework arrangement. The agreement encompasses sectors such as healthcare, education, environment and agriculture.

Mr Park also highlighted the introduction of new rice varieties to Ghana, a crucial step aimed at improving food sufficiency in the country. The initiative underscores South Korea's commitment to supporting Ghana's agricultural sector, he said.

Rice Mills

For his part, former President Mahama outlined the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC)’s plans to establish rice mills at various centres for processing and to set up farmer service centres to provide agricultural equipment and support.

He lauded South Korea for its assistance in provision of water, and requested further support to supply water to the northern parts of the country, particularly Tamale and Yendi.

Also, the flag bearer of the NDC for the December 7 polls, former President Mahama used the opportunity to share his vision for the power sector. He expressed the ambitious goal of making Ghana a hub for electricity transmission in West Africa, with a strong focus on solar energy and nuclear energy as well.

With the upcoming elections, Mr Mahama raised concerns about the independence of the Electoral Commission. He urged South Korea and the international community to advocate free and fair elections in Ghana, and cautioned against using the military in elections unless necessary.