Be part of Bono East development agenda

The Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, has appealed to the chiefs and people of the region to rally behind him as the region charts a new course for development.
"I invite all stakeholders such as traditional authorities, politicians, investors, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), assembly members, the Clergy, farmers and opinion leaders to be part of our development agenda and rally behind me as we chart a new course for development," he stated.
At his maiden meeting with the MDCEs and heads of department at his assumption of duty in Techiman, Mr Adu-Gyan said he would engage stakeholders to unveil the vision he had for the region such as commercialised agriculture, improved trade and industry, development of human capital and harnessing of cultural and tourism potentials of the region.
ICT
He challenged MDCEs and heads of departments to explore the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as a tool to improve the quality and efficiency of services they deliver to the citizenry, including the collection of revenue at the various market centres.
He said the use of ICT would improve the way of doing things and bring transparency, accountability and efficiency in the revenue collection efforts of the assemblies in line with the District Performance Assessment Tool minimum condition.
“If the region will move at a faster pace in its development agenda, then we should strategise to improve revenue mobilisation of the assemblies, harness our rich tourism potentials, enhanced security, protect the environment and ensure prudent use of resources,” he stated.
Open-door administration
Mr Adu-Gyan assured the people that he would run an open-door administration.
"All stakeholders with brilliant development ideas are always welcome to my office. I promise to listen to voices great and small, near or far and from friends or persons with opposing views," he stated.
He thanked the chiefs and people of the region for their massive endorsement of his appointment and pledged to do his best to discharge his duties with circumspection to build on the foundation already laid to ensure the rapid development of the region.
Outgoing minister
For his part, the former Regional Minister, Mr Kofi Amoakohene, commended the chiefs and people of the region for their support during his tenure of office.
He pledged to support the minister with ideas for the development of the region and appealed to the MDCEs and heads of department to continue to support the minister for the achievement of their goal.