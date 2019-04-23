Bawumia urges public to emulate Chief Imam's peace building example

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Christians and Muslims to emulate the example of the National Chief Imam in peacebuilding, and continue to live in tolerance and harmony to ensure national peace.
Speaking at a breakfast lecture in Accra Tuesday morning, on the occasion of the 100th birthday of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, Vice President Bawumia described him as the pillar behind Ghana’s envious position as an oasis where interfaith coexistence and collaboration have led to the peaceful religious tolerance in the country and urged all to emulate.
He said at the time the world was experiencing religious intolerance leading to the unfortunate killings by religious extremists, who could not tolerate the religious views of others, Ghana was relaxing in great collaboration between Christians and Muslims.
According to him, the Chief Imam’s visit to the Christ The King Catholic Church on Easter Sunday is evident of religious leaders’ resolve to unite and therefore urged followers to emulate.
The lecture was on the theme: "Advancement of Modern Ghanaian Society through Peace, tolerance and Development."
“At the time the world is experiencing religious intolerance, leading to the unfortunate claims of innocent people by extremists, Ghana is enjoying a great collaboration between the two main religions in our country. As we heard, two days ago, the national Imam paid a remarkable visit to the Catholic church in Accra and a day after this historic visit, a group of Christians also paid a visit to the Chief Imam at his home,” the Vice President said.
“These were beautiful scenes and moments of pride. This partnership is key to the freedom of worship we enjoy in Ghana as well as the peace. As Muslims and Christians let us not take the freedom we enjoy in Ghana for granted.”
The National Chief Imam on Sunday joined congregants of the Christ the King Church in Accra in worship.
The visit was ahead of the celebration of his 100th birthday on Tuesday and he was received on arrival by the Parish Priest, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell.