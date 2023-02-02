Addai-Nimoh declares intention to contest NPP flagbearership

A former Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has officially declared his intention to contest the flag bearer race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
At a press conference in Accra yesterday, Mr Addai-Nimoh described himself as a unifier and the best choice with the requisite competence and ability to help the NPP “break the 8”, the party’s mantra to win a record third successive third term.
This is the second time the 57-year old engineer had attempted to become the NPP flag bearer. He contested the 2014 contest where he came third.
Clad in a white shirt and blue trousers to depict the colours of the NPP, Mr Addai –Nimoh mounted the stage to a roaring and thunderous shout from the hundreds of sympathisers.
With his supporters chanting his name and beams cameras fixed on him, the former legislator told the NPP and the entire nation that he was ready to take the step to possibly become the next President of Ghana.
“I formally serve notice here today that I am ready, able and willing to lead the party as flag bearer and to humbly serve our beloved country as President,” he said.
The formal declaration was attended by chiefs and some notable persons such as Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a founder member of the NPP.
Attributes
Mr Addai-Nimoh said he was the best bet for the NPP to “break the 8” in the 2024 elections because he had a history of service, an unblemished character, new energy and most importantly a natural unifier.
According to him, after the primary to elect the NPP flag bearer for the 2024 election, unity would play a critical role in whether the party would win the 2024 election.
He, therefore, called on the party’s delegates to support him to become the flagbearer because he would unite all the factions of the party for victory in 2024.
“A fractured party cannot win in 2024! It’s, therefore, crucial for all members to choose a candidate who is a unifier — a leader who is not trapped in any factional exchanges!
Vision for NPP
On his vision for the NPP when elected as the flag bearer, Mr Addai-Nimoh said he would promote unity and also apply the values of “justice, mercy and honesty’’ to support the rank and file of the party.
Again, he said he would commit resources to the construction of permanent party offices in constituencies that had no offices, as well as invest in viable economic ventures in all the constituencies to generate income for the party.
“I will ensure that resources are fairly and equitably distributed among the rank and file of the party, thereby encouraging wide participation and contribution of members to the renewal of the party,” he said
Vision for Ghana
On his plans for the country when he becomes a President, Mr Addai-Nimoh said he had a comprehensive socio-economic transformation plan that would make the country food sufficient and net exporter of agricultural produce, engage in massive infrastructure and build a world-class health and education system.
Also, he said he had a blueprint to turn the country into an industrialised nation with adequate support for businesses and entrepreneurship to generate massive employments.
Profile
Born March 23, 1965, Mr Addai-Nimoh represented the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region from January 7, 2009 to January 6, 2017.
He is a native of Mampong-Nyinampong in the Ashanti Region.
After losing the NPP flag bearer bid in 2014, he attempted a re-election in the parliamentary primary of the NPP in 2015 and lost.
Mr Addai-Nimoh is an engineer, businessman, politician, statesman and Christian leader.
