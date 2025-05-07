Next article: Education Minister to introduce bill to reverse names of universities Akufo-Addo renamed

40 More MMDCE nominees for Ashanti

Samuel Duodu Politics May - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Ashanti Region has received 40 more nominations for metropolitan, municipal and district chief executive (MMDCEs) positions in the region.

The new nominations bring the total to 41 in the region, with just two more to be filled after the President's nominee for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly was endorsed by assembly members.

There are 43 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Ashanti Region

The appointment brings the total number of MMDCEs nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to 259 out of the 261 nationwide, with some already confirmed by their respective assemblies.

It is in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) (as amended).

The appointments were announced in a statement by the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim.

The nominees will have to be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of their respective assemblies.

Nominees

The nominees are Akwasi Adusei, Ahafo Ano North; Ibrahim Yama Nelson Issaka, Ahafo Ano South East; Abubakar Sedik, Ahafo Ano South West; Mba Zechariah Alenbilla, Atwima Nwabiagya North; Wisdom Osei Boamah, Atwima Nwabiagya South; Benjamin Marfo, Amansie South; Manu Prince Morris, Amansie West; Salifu Issaka, Bekwai; Frank Owusu Amoah, Offinso South; Caesar Acheampong Ofosu, Offinso North; Rafiu Adam Seidu, Ejura Sekyedumase; Evans Amoh Twumasi, Sekyere South; Ebenezer Ekow Aidoo, Asante Akim Central; Kwasi Amankwaa, Kumawu; Samuel Somuah, Sekyere Central; Abubakar Issaka, Sekyere Afram Plains; Ibrahim Adams, Sekyere East; Joseph Amankwa, Kwabre East and Eunice Ohenewaa Ansu, Juaben.

The others are Jerryne Asante, Ejisu; Emmanuel Obeng Agyemang, Odotobri; Sarah Amoakoaa, Asante Akim North; Maame Sarfoah Appiah, Asante Akim South; Abdullah Hamidu, Bosomtwe; Emmanuel Jackson Agumah, Afigya Kwabre North; Pearl Patricia Ankrah, Afigya Kwabre South; Charles Kofi Ogbeh, Adansi North; Oheneba Kobena Andoh, Adansi South; Albert Dakurah, Adansi Asokwa; Charles Appiah-Kubi; Bosome Freho; Faustilove Appiah Kannin, Obuasi West; Adzowu Kofi William, Obuasi East; Grace Agyemang Asamoah, Atwima Kwanwoma; Amoh Kemel, Asokwa; Gariba Mohammed Mustapha, Adansi Akrofuom; Eric Asibey, Kwadaso; Owusu Ansah Frank, Suame; Abubakar Sidiq, Tafo; Anwel Sadat Ahmed Oforikrom and Ben Abdallah Alhassan, Asokore Mampong.