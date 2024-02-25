24 hour economy: A game changer - Mahama

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Politics Feb - 25 - 2024 , 04:43

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former Presidnet John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his much touted ‘24 hour economy’ policy as a game changer that would massively improve the economic fortunes of the country.

Speaking at the end of a two-day policy dialogue by the party at Peduase in the Eastern Region, Mr Mahama said the ‘24 hour economy’ policy would positively impact every facet of the economy.

“The 24-hour economy now remains perhaps the surest way to achieve significant economic expansion, boost productivity, meet demand, curb unbridled imports and its attendant negative effects on our economy and currency and above all generate well-paying jobs for the millions of our people who are without employment.

“I am encouraged by the very positive feedback and input we continue to receive on the proposal from our compatriots in organised labour, academia, business and industry,” he said.

Policy dialogue

The two -day policy dialogue was organised under the auspices of the NDC Social Democracy Lab, a policy think tank group of the party.

The dialogue brought together many interest groups in the party to fashion out and fine tune public policies under three thematic areas : Human Development, Finance and Economy and Governance.