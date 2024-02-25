Ghana Stock Exchange Director is not part of Bawumia's manifesto team

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Feb - 25 - 2024 , 09:52

The Ghana Stock Exchange says its Managing Director, Ms. Abena Amoah, is not the one who has been named as the Co-Chair of the manifesto committee on Economy in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto team.

In a disclaimer dated February 23, 2024, the Ghana Stock Exchange said "We wish to state categorically that the named Ms. Abena Amoah on the list is NOT Ms. Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our Ms. Abena Amoah has not been approached or had any discussion or agreement on the subject matter with the Campaign Team."

The disclaimer added, "We wish to assure all our market operators, issuers, stakeholders, and the public that the Ghana Stock Exchange and its leadership continue to be apolitical. We remain focused on delivering on our mandate of providing a robust platform for raising capital and investment for economic prosperity to all Ghanaians and our international stakeholders."