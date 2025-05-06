Featured

Former NUGS President eyes NPP Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser role

GraphicOnline Politics May - 06 - 2025 , 17:50 2 minutes read

A former President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel, popularly known as YB, has declared his intention to contest for the position of Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Yiadom, in an interview, confirmed his readiness to file for nominations when the process opens, saying he is heeding calls from party faithful who believe he is best suited to serve the party’s youth front in the region.

“There have been calls thus far. It's a call to serve, and I won't turn down the party's request at any moment. When nominations are ready, I will surely I will contest," he stated.

The aspirant noted that his involvement in the party’s activities over the years, coupled with mentorship under experienced leaders, has prepared him for the role. He said these experiences have equipped him with the needed skills to lead and mobilise the youth effectively.

“I have worked assiduously over the years as a committed and dedicated Member of the New Patriotic Party by persistently and consistently contributing my quota to the positive preservation of the political fortunes or image of the New Patriotic Party,” he explained.

Mr Yiadom believes his strong interpersonal skills, humility, and active participation in youth programmes position him as the ideal candidate to energise the party’s grassroots support base.

He further stressed the importance of attracting floating voters as the NPP looks ahead to the 2028 general elections, suggesting that youthful engagement would be pivotal to the party’s long-term electoral success.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the NPP, Mr Yiadom pledged unwavering dedication to the party's mission and values if given the nod to serve.

The contest for regional executive positions is expected to intensify in the coming months, with several aspirants likely to enter the race as the NPP prepares to reorganise its base ahead of the next national election.