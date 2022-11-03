Engage for united front - NPP Gen Sec urges appointees

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has urged all government appointees to continuously engage the party’s leadership to help build a united front for the 2024 general election.
That, he said, would also cement the cohesion between government appointees and party functionaries.
Mr Kodua stated this when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Import (EXIM) Bank, Lawrence Agyinsam, paid a working visit to the NPP headquarters in Accra last Tuesday.
Present at the meeting were the Director of Finance and Administration, William Yamoah and the Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako.
The visit was aimed at improving party-government relations, an initiative by the national executive body of the NPP.
Interventions
Briefing the general secretary about the interventions by his outfit, Mr Agyinsam said the Ghana EXIM Bank had, since 2017, been the principal financial institution driving the export of Ghana made products.
He noted that the export of manufactured goods from Ghana to other parts of the world remained central to the Ghana beyond aid agenda hence government’s decision to support Ghanaian exporting companies and enterprises through the bank.
He added that the EXIM Bank had injected almost GH¢1.2billion in support of the one district, one factory (1D1F) initiative, and further disclosed that nearly 50 per cent of the 1D1F initiatives were being financed by the EXIM Bank.
Mr Agyinsam stated that his outfit had not been discriminatory in supporting various developmental initiatives as it had footprints in almost all the 16 regions, and was determined to do more in line with President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of a Ghana beyond aid.
Recounting some of the numerous interventions by his outfit, Mr Agyinsam noted that nine indigenous pharmaceutical companies had received various funding supports from the EXIM Bank in tandem with government’s vision to increase the local production of some basic medical supplies.
He also disclosed that several shea butter processing companies, poultry farmers and about 200 greenhouse agricultural outfits had been supported by the EXIM Bank.
Background
Following the introduction of the party-government engagements initiative, leaders of the party have hosted some government appointees, and expect to interact with several others over the course of time.