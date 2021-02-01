Election Petition: Supreme Court advises Frank Davies' on ethical infractions

The Supreme Court has advised one of the legal team members of President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election petition to be mindful of his comments in media interviews after court sittings.
The Court said it was not comfortable with comments by Mr Frank Davies during media interviews after court sittings whilst the hearing is still ongoing, something the court said breaches Rule 38.
Rule 38 talks about lawyers who are involved in a case or has participated in a matter that is still pending in court.
The rule states that they [lawyers] "shall not make an out of court statement or grant an interview to the media on the matter."
Referring to Rule 38, the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah told Mr Davies that some of his comments violate the ethics of the legal profession.
"The court was not comfortable with the interviews that you [Davies] grant outside," Justice Anin Yeboah said.
"So we are just drawing your attention to the ethical infractions, and you have to advise yourself accordingly. Somebody other than you may do it, that is not our concern but you are precluded by law because you have been announced in the case on regular basis."
"And if you are a lawyer and you are not actively participating, please we passionately plead to you to put down your robes and grant the interview. We don't think that you should be in robes with the wig on ... and addressing the media".
Responding, Mr Davies said, "My Lords, I'm grateful... My Lords your advise is faithfully taken."
