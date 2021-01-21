Effutu MP hands over 14th library project to community

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has inaugurated the 14th community library project for the people of New Winneba at a short ceremony.
The MP, as part of efforts aimed at inculcating the habit of reading among school pupils and students at the basic and senior high school level, has for the past three years constructed 13 libraries for some communities in the Effutu municipality.
The 13 other beneficiary communities are Osubonpanyin, Atieto, Wunsum, Ansaful, Essuekyir, Atakyedo, Alata Kukuado and Gyahadze. The rest are Akosua Village, Sankor, Abasraba, Gyangyanadze and the University Practice Basic School.
Importance
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Afenyo-Markin underscored the importance of libraries in improving the academic performance of pupils in the area, saying “my vision is to ensure that every community has a library to encourage reading among students”.
He noted that as MP for the area, he was committed towards improving education at all levels in the municipality, hence the provision of libraries to enable the beneficiary pupils to sharpen their reading skills.
“My ultimate goal is to ensure that whether a community has a school or not, a library is provided for them so that the schoolchildren in such areas could make use of it to improve their academic performance,” he noted.
He disclosed that similar projects had been completed in other communities which would soon be inaugurated for the ultimate benefit of school pupils in such communities.
Advice to students
He further admonished the school pupils to make good use of the libraries provided for them since it was an important pre-requisite towards improving both their reading and writing skills.
He added, “with the provision of this facility, a unique opportunity has been provided for you to lay a solid academic foundation that would transform your lives to become responsible adults in future”.
Commendation
The Effutu Municipal Librarian, Ms. Gifty Sey, expressed gratitude to the MP for his well thought out plan to construct community libraries across the municipality since it was a major step towards developing the human capital in the area.
She assured the gathering that the fully stocked libraries constructed so far would be fully utilised towards achieving their intended objective.
Distribution of laptops
In a related development, Mr. Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority group leader in Parliament, has donated a laptop each to 40 newly posted teachers to the Effutu municipality.